Eugenie’s sweet tribute comes over two months after her father after announced that he was stepping “back from public duties for the foreseeable future” in the wake of his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight. “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Andrew said in a statement released in November 2019.

©Getty Images Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in 2018

The Duke of York concluded the statement expressing his regret over his “ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” who died last August. Andrew added, “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”