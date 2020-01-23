Things got a little shaky for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing – following a major storm. During day four of their royal tour of Pakistan, the plane had to abort its landing in Islamabad. “After shaking around in the air, the RAF Voyager used for the #royalvisitpakistan turned around and has just landed back in Lahore (where we started),” royal reporter Chris Ship wrote.

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s plane had to make a landing following an electrical storm

Royal reporter Simon Perry, who was also on board, informed his followers of the incident. “Phew. Landed! But in Lahore. A terrifying electrical storm hit as we tried to land at Islamabad,” he wrote. “Lighting seemed to be crashing around the right wing. Despite the best efforts of the pilot William and Kate’s RAF Voyager plane couldn’t land there.”

According to People, experienced pilot Prince William joked with those aboard that he was the one flying the plane. The always humorous royal quipped that it was going to be a night out in Lahore, or they would return to the capital for the evening. The above air incident comes after the pair had a lovely day full of events. Kate, 37, and William, 37, paid a visit to a school in Islamabad where they met teens and even showed off their royal athletic skills during a game of cricket.

©Getty Images Kate and William are on a royal tour in Pakistan

Day four’s most poignant visit came as they followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps and visited children at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center. The Duchess shared a touching moment, and wore her first tiara, as she met with seven-year-old Wafia Rehmani.

During the visit, the duo enjoyed a tea party. Wafia also shared with her new royal friend that she wants to be a doctor when she grows up. Will and Kate will be in Pakistan until Friday, October 18.