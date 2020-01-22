Kate Middleton made sure to keep her children close while carrying out engagements far away from home. The proud mom continued her 24-hour tour of the UK to support the launch of her 5 Big Questions survey on Wednesday wearing a piece of jewelry that paid tribute to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Eagle-eyed royal watchers pointed out that the Duchess of Cambridge’s gold necklace was engraved with her three kids’ initials— “G,” “C,” and “L”—and three stars. The personalized Gold Midnight Moon design is by British jewelry designer Daniella Draper and retails for $1,404.03.

©WireImage Kate Middleton wore a necklace featuring her children's initials

The necklace was the perfect accessory for the Duchess’ chic winter ensemble. Kate stepped out on January 22 wearing a black turtleneck, an animal print Zara skirt and a sophisticated Massimo Dutti camel coat for her visit to the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, where she opened up about the struggle she faced as a first-time mom. Kate shared, “I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this.”

Prince William’s wife later traveled to Surrey to visit HM Prison Send. Kate reconnected with women she previously met during a visit to the prison in 2015 who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women who are currently at the prison. The Duchess heard about the work that the Forward Trust does at the prison to support clients to improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with children.

©Getty Images The Duchess looked stylish in a turtleneck and Zara skirt on Jan. 22

Kate kicked off her whirlwind tour on Tuesday in Birmingham. All of the engagements were part of the launch of her “5 Big Questions on the Under 5s” survey, which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, while recognizing that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.