There are a lot of changes coming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s way. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are together in Canada after reaching an agreement with the British royal family regarding their future roles, and it turns out there is a new announcement that will affect their foundation. It has been revealed that Natalie Campbell, one of Meghan’s top aides and the person running the Sussex Royal charity foundation will be taking a new role from March.

©GettyImages Natalie Campbell worked with Meghan Markle on the Together cookbook

"It is a career highlight to be joining Belu at such an exciting time for the business and the social enterprise movement more broadly," read the announcement. The bottled water company is a not for profit, social enterprise that champions the environmental benchmark. "I have been an admirer from afar for the last ten years;” the statement said, ”leading Belu into the next ten – continuing purposeful growth and changing lives as a result – is a privilege and an honour. The world needs more businesses that put the environment, human rights and sustainable practice at the core of their values and operations. I can't wait to get started."

Natalie worked for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal foundation before joining the Sussexes’ staff team last August, and she famously worked alongside Meghan on her Together cookbook, which highlighted a support group of 50 women providing fresh meals for those affected after the Grenfell fire tragedy, in which 72 people lost their lives.

The news of Natalie’s new role come after the arrival of Prince Harry in Canada to join Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison. In October last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost another member of their staff, their private secretary Samantha Cohen, who was working for Harry and Meghan as their interim private secretary until the couple secured a more permanent employee. The Australian had previously worked as Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary.