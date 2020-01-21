During the reception, Prince William delivered remarks, opening up about his younger brother Harry and his 2010 proposal to Kate. He said, “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee. Throughout my life, I have been lucky enough to spend time in many other parts of Africa.”

William continued, “I’m also honored to be the Patron of the Royal African Society. And as Catherine and I have said to several of you here tonight, we hope to have the chance to visit many more countries in the future and share our mutual love of your continent with our children.”

After a day of meetings, Harry left his native UK on a commercial flight to reunite with his wife and son, Archie Harrison, in Canada. Over the weekend, the palace released a statement regarding the Sussexes’ future. Under the terms of the arrangement, Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funds, nor use the style HRH. The pair will also no longer formally represent the Queen and are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. In a statement the monarch said, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.” The Queen added, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”