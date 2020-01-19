Queen Elizabeth has shown unwavering support for Meghan Markle from the moment Prince Harry brought her home. Despite the Sussexes recently announced departure from official royal family duties, the 93-year-old monarch publicly still seems to have their backs. She even praised Meghan in her ruling statement on Saturday, January 18, which attempted to bandaid what’s being dubbed one of the most dramatic ruptures of the royal family ever. Ultimately, the Queen revealed she was impressed with the former Suits star’s assimilation into the regal bunch from the get go.

©GettyImages Queen Elizabeth reached an agreement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions,” the monarch prefaced in her agreement. “I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.” She went on to note that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

©@SussexRoyal The Queen’s official statement on the subject

In a historic move, the Queen acknowledged the harsh media microscope that has hovered over the duo: “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Elizabeth then expressed her gratitude for the couple’s hard work, and kindly commended Meghan for the way she dove into royal life. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family, she wrote. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

A statement from the other party also beamed with gratitude: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."