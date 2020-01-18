Queen Elizabeth has drafted up an agreement in regards to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s step down. "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions,” the monarch wrote in a statement on Saturday, January 18, “I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.” For starters, Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles or represent the Queen, but that’s just the beginning.

©GettyImages Queen Elizabeth reached an agreement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal future

In addition to relinquishing their status, the pair will give up their state funding. They’re also set to repay at least $3 million in taxpayer money which was used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK home. After all, as the Queen scribed: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

In a historic move, the Queen acknowledged the harsh media microscope that hovers over the duo. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” she said. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

©GettyImages The Queen recognized the ‘intense scrutiny’ Meghan and Harry have faced

Buckingham Palace issued a more descriptive statement from the Sussexes: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."