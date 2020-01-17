It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be spending much time at Frogmore Cottage. According to new reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “let go” of their staff. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that the royal couple’s former employees are being redeployed around the estate at Windsor Castle and will be available to work if the Sussexes end up keeping the UK residence, which was a gift from Queen Elizabeth. Prior to moving into Frogmore Cottage last spring, the couple renovated the home, which cost British taxpayers millions of dollars. In 2018, the palace released a statement confirming that the couple would move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage saying, "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage staff has reportedly be redeployed

Meghan is currently in Canada with her son Archie Harrison. The Duchess left the UK last week to reunite with her eight-month-old son, who was left in the country, after undertaking her first royal engagement of the new year at Canada House alongside Prince Harry. While his wife and son are on the other side of the pond, the Duke’s stay in the UK has been prolonged because of meetings next week.

Last Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. In their personal message, the Duke and Duchess said that they plan on dividing their time between the UK and North America. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth met with Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the Sussexes’ future. Meghan did not participate in the royal summit because she and Harry decided it was not necessary.