Prince Harry won’t be joining Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison in Canada just yet. While it was previously believed that the Duke of Sussex would leave the UK to reunite with his wife and son after hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws on Thursday, January 16, a palace source told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, "The Duke has some meetings here early next week."

©Getty Images Prince Harry hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws on Jan. 16

Meghan left the UK for Canada to last Thursday. The Duchess and Harry left their eight-month-old son in the country while they returned to London to carry out their first engagement of 2020 at Canada House. The royal couple visited Canada House on January 7 to thank the high commissioner and staff for the warm hospitality they received during their recent stay in the country.

“I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time that we were able to have there and with our son too,” Meghan told staff members. “And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people, but also to walk around and to see just the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by to see how stunning it is, so it’s meant a lot to us and it’s just important for us to start the year here [Canada House] and say thank you.”

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal Archie is currently in Canada with his mom Meghan Markle

One day later, the Sussexes shocked the world by announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Harry and Meghan revealed that they plan on carving out “a progressive new role within” the monarchy and intend to become financially independent. On Monday, the Queen met with Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles to discuss the Sussexes’ future. Following the summit, Her Majesty revealed that the discussions were “constructive.” She said, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”