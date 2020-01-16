When it comes to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s former flame Cressida Bonas is staying mum. The English actress was asked about her royal ex boyfriend and his wife during a new interview with ES Magazine. “No one likes to be labeled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him. I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with,” she said of Harry.

©WireImage Cressida and Harry dated for two years

Cressida was introduced to the Duke of Sussex in 2012 by his cousin Princess Eugenie. The pair went on to date for two years before splitting. Cressida is now engaged to real estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley, while the Queen’s grandson is married to Meghan. When asked is she feels for the Duchess of Sussex and the scrutiny she receives, Cressida opted not to comment “out of respect.” The Tulip Fever actress said, “I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline. Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a different place.”

Although her relationship with Harry did not work out, Cressida has remained close with the royal family. In 2018, the model attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s months later. Less than two years after their fairy tale royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

©WireImage The English actress did not want to comment on Meghan Markle ‘out of respect’

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth held a royal summit with Princes Charles, William and Harry to discuss the Sussexes’ future. After the meeting, Her Majesty revealed that the conversations were “constructive.” In a statement she said, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”