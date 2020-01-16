Just hours after being spotted at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre (DEWC) in Vancouver, Meghan Markle made another surprise visit in the city, again putting the focus on her philanthropic work. Justice For Girls, an organization that aims to help vulnerable girls, shared two photos on social media of Prince Harry’s wife.

“The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership,” read the captions of the photos.

©@JusticeForGirls

In one of the pictures, we can see Meghan happily posing with members of the staff. In a cream sweater – which looked identical to one her character wore on Suits seven years ago – jeans and brown leather boots, she looks casual but chic. She accessorized her look with a black leather tote bag by Cuyana.

In the second black and white picture, a smiley Meghan chats with one of the workers while having a cup of tea, her luscious locks tucked behind her ears, revealing some very elegant diamond stud earrings.