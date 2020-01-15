Prince William and Kate Middleton have no plans of expanding their brood in the near future. While out in Bradford on Wednesday, January 15, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked about the possibility of a fourth child. “I don’t think William wants any more,” she shared (via the Mirror). The royals already have their hands full with Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

©WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share three children together

However, Kate has hinted in the past that she would like another baby. During her tour of Northern Ireland last February, the Duchess revealed that she had baby fever after meeting a baby named James Barr. "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody," Kate admitted. At the time, the royal mom of three said, “I think William might be slightly worried” about the prospect of a fourth child.

The Duke and Duchess carried out their first joint engagement of 2020 on January 15 traveling to Bradford. The royal couple visited several projects that support the community and promote cohesion. In Bradford, the pair met local baker Siama Ali, who baked a “William and Kate” cake and cupcakes that featured photos of the royals from their childhood. One photo in particular had the Duke second-guessing whether a picture was of him or his mini-me daughter, Princess Charlotte. “Is that me? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Cause that looks just like Charlotte,” William exclaimed. “That is incredible.” Kate added, “So much like Charlotte. That’s so funny.”

©GC Images Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Bradford on January 15

The outing came one week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markleannounced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. William participated in a summit with Queen Elizabeth, Harry and Prince Charles on Monday to discuss the Sussexes’ future. After the meeting at Sandringham, Her Majesty revealed that the royals had “constructive discussions.” The Queen added, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”