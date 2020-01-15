This year’s Invictus Games will be taking place in The Hague May 9 through May 16. “We are heading to The Hague where I’m delighted that we will be joined by 20 nations for 2020 as Belgium and the Republic of Korea join the Invictus family,” Harry said in the video posted on Wednesday.

©WireImage

The news comes one week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world with their decision to step down from their senior royal roles and become financially independent. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, William and Harry met at Sandringham to discuss the Sussexes’ future. After the royal summit, Her Majesty released a statement saying, “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Queen continued, “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”