Swedish royal family member divorcing

King Carl XVI Gustaf’s nephew Gustaf Magnuson and his wife Vicky Andrén have split after six years of marriage. Princess Christina of Sweden’s son and the model shared the news with Swedish news outlet Expressen. “We have made a joint and undramatic decision to go different paths, but continue to be good friends and a good team as parents of our beloved daughter,” they said.

©Getty Images Prince Carl Philip's cousin and his wife are divorcing

Gustaf and Vicky continued, “We ask that we go through this separation period in peace and quiet with regard to the well-being of our family and for our daughter.”

The former couple share one child together, daughter Désirée, who born in 2014. The district court reportedly accepted the pair’s joint application for divorce on January 13. Vicky and Gustaf tied the knot in August of 2013. Their wedding was attended by the Swedish King, Queen Silvia, Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, in addition to Norway’s Queen Sonja. Gustaf, who is the son of Swedish businessman Tord Magnuson and the King’s older sister, Princess Christina, is godfather to Princess Madeleine’s four-year-old son, Prince Nicolas.

©WireImage Gustaf (left) is one of Princess Madeleine's son's godfathers

Vicky and the Swedish Princess’ son have a close relationship with their royal relatives and are often spotted at royal family events, including Crown Princess Victoria’s 40th birthday celebrations, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s nuptials, as well as Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill’s royal wedding. On New Year’s Eve, Vicky shared a photo of her daughter watching a concert performed by the military orchestra in the royal chapel. The mom of one captioned the post with the hashtags: “#swedish #military #orchestra #royalchapel #royalpalace #parentsinlaw #mydaughterlovesmusic.”