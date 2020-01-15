Greeting royal watchers with a smile on their faces, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended their first joint event of the year in Bradford, England. This appearance comes shortly after Prince William participated in the talks held in Sandringham to discuss the decision of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to step down from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a hectic agenda for the day, first stopping at the City Hall where they met a young group of community members to learn about life in the area, and then heading to one of Bradford's Khidmat Centres, focused on helping the most vulnerable people from minority ethnic backgrounds.

©GettyImages Kate looked gorgeous in her dark green Alexander McQueen dress

Later on, the royal couple will meet the families involved in the Older Yet Wiser project, a series of workshops aiming to improve the relationships between grandparents and their grandchildren and that provide information on how to raise a child in the 21st century. The last appointment of the day will be a workshop to create relationships based on trust among the diverse community members.

Kate looked very elegant in an olive-green dress by Alexander McQueen, loose hair and black heels matching her clutch from Aspinal London, while Prince William chose a smart dark blue overcoat.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s trip follows a tumultuous week for the British royal family in which Queen Elizabeth allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior royals.