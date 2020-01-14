Princess Diana often stole hearts with her kind and welcoming gestures, so it’s no surprise that her son Prince William has taken after her. One day after attending a historic summit with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince Harry at Sandringham, the Duke of Cambridge was back to work in London at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, where he showed just how thoughtful he is. The dad of three impressed onlookers with his sign language skills as he honored TV interpreter Alex Duguid for his services to deaf people and to British sign language education. William was seen smiling as he signed: “Congratulations, Alex,” to which he replied, “Thank you.” The gesture no doubt meant a lot to Alex, who intently watched the Duke sign.

Kensington Palace shared a video of the heartwarming moment on social media writing, “[Alex] is an example of how profoundly deaf people can have an impact on their community, their peers and their country. He is passionate about BSL and the need to promote and protect it.” The palace continued, “Alex has spent the past thirty years giving up his time raising hundred of thousands of pounds towards community projects benefitting South Tyneside’s deaf community, and teaching BSL classes through the organisation Signature, helping hundreds of people communicate with deaf people — visit @signaturedeaf to find out more about their work.”

Prior to the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, William was seen taking his son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte to school in the morning. The outing came one day after the historic Sandringham summit to discuss Harry and Meghan Markle’s future following their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. After the meeting, the Queen released a statement saying that the discussions were “constructive.”