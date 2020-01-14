Meghan Markle did not participate in the talks held by the British royal family at Sandringham on January 13, to discuss the future roles of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. Palace sources confirmed the news after the royal meeting where Prince Harry’s wife was expected to participate via conference call had taken place. Meghan, who is currently in Canada with eight-month-old baby Archie, didn’t take part. According to our sister publication HELLO! magazine, sources stated: “The Sussexes decided it wasn’t necessary for the Duchess to join.”

Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were all in attendance. The meeting was called by the Queen after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step down from royal duties very shortly after their return from a six-week break in Canada.

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal The Sussexes released this beautiful photo of baby Archie during their stay in Canada

Meghan Markle has a strong bond with the country as she lived in Toronto while filming the series Suits before becoming Prince Harry’s wife.

After the meeting, Buckingham Palace released the following statement from the Queen: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”