It seems 2020 is the year for royal babies! Germany’s Prince Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and his wife of less than one year, Alana Bunte, are expecting their first child together. The American model, whose mother is Colombian, announced the exciting news on her personal social media account on Thursday. The mom to be shared a stunning black and white portrait of herself cradling her growing baby bump. Alongside the picture, Alana simply wrote: “April 2020 ❤️.”

Alana and her Prince tied the knot last June at the Schloss Sayn castle in Bendorf, Germany. The royal bride, who was born in Laguna Beach, California, looked stunning for her big day wearing a long-sleeved gown by Jorge Acuña. Alana accessorized her bridal look with a tiara and lace veil. “The happiest day of my life,” she captioned a snapshot from her wedding.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple met in London four years prior to their nuptials. The pair announced their engagement in 2017. Prince Casimir was previously married to Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, whom he split from in 2005. The former couple share son Prince Alexander together.