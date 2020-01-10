“With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness,” the caption continued. “The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.”

©GettyImages Meghan Markle made her first appearance in nearly two months on January 7

Meghan and Harry have visited the kitchen before on different occasions, both together and separate. Back in 2018, the former American actress helped the women create their cookbook, and even wrote the foreword, marking her first solo project as a member of the royal family. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO, the Duchess wanted to “check in” on the group on Tuesday following her and Harry’s six-week break from royal duties.

After the private kitchen visit, the royal couple visited Canada House to thank High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality they received during their recent stay in Canada. One day later, Meghan and Harry announced their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family so they can “carve out a progressive new role within” the monarchy. The pair also intends to divide their time between the UK and North America. The Duchess reportedly left the UK on Thursday evening to reunite with her son Archie, whom she left in Canada. It was previously reported that Her Majesty has instructed aides to find a “workable solution” for Meghan and Harry.