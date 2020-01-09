Meghan Markle seemingly has her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s support as she and Prince Harry attempt to carve out a “progressive new role within” the monarchy. Hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their bombshell decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family, the former American actress’ pal Jessica shared a quote from American filmmaker Gina Carey: “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.”

The Duchess and Jessica have been close for years. At Harry and Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding, the Canadian stylist’s three children served as pageboys and a flower girl. Last year, Jessica came to her royal friend’s defense after Meghan and Harry were criticized for using private planes, which appeared to contradict their stance on protecting the environment. “When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies,” the post read. In the caption, Jessica wrote: “3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It’s enough.”