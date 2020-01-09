By now you must have seen, read or heard the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and the internet has a lot to say. One week into 2020 and it’s off to a bit of a bumpy start for the British Royals Family as on Wednesday, January 9, the Sussex Royals took to social media to announce they were becoming financially independent “while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

So it is, the public has many opinions (some good, some bad, some funny) and they’re not keeping their thoughts to themselves. Instead, many are taking to social media to share their minds with the rest of the world. Some are even offering jobs to the couple – if only it were that easy.

Below, see what some social media users have to say now that Meghan and Harry are taking their own route to spend their time between the U.K. and North America.

How's Harry going to get a real job without a last name though? #Megxitpic.twitter.com/wx84j2xmxF — Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) January 8, 2020