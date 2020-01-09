The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke their silence on social media for a special someone.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished a happy birthday to Kate Middleton, who turns 38 on January 9. In honor of her special day, Kensington Palace released a new photo of the Duchess of Cambridge via social media taken by photographer Matt Porteous. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!” Harry and Meghan commented, followed by a cake and a red heart emoji.

©Matt Porteous Kate turned 38 on January 9

The birthday message comes less than 24 hours after Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Aside from her brother and sister-in-law, other family members who wrote Prince William’s wife a sweet B-Day message were Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Clarence House account posted a carousel of beautiful pics featuring Catherine at royal engagements. “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday,” they wrote followed by a balloon emoji.

©GettyImages Prince Harry and Meghan announced they’re stepping down as senior members of the royal family

Kate’s 38th turn around the sun comes at an interesting time for the British Royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan publicly revealed they will work to become financially independent.