Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to make some moves in 2020. On Wednesday, January 8, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an official announcement through their official social media page, @sussexroyal, that they would be officially stepping down from their Royal duties to The Crown.

In their statement they cited, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” And this has made many people wonder how big of a nest egg Lady Diana’s son and the former actress have to help make their transition a smooth one (remember, they have baby Archie Harrison making moves along with them).

©GettyImages Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced via social media that they will be stepping back from their Royal duties

Before marrying into the British Royal Family, Meghan was a TV and film actress, with various endorsements from different brands. HELLO! reports that pre-Royal Family, Meghan had an estimated net worth of roughly over $6.5 million. It is reported that Meghan would earn over $48,000 per episode when she was on the show Suits.

Now, for Prince Harry. It’s reported that in 1994 Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother (the current Queen Elizabeth II’s momma), put two-thirds of her money into a trust for her great-grandkids. The Guardian revealed that at the ripe age of 21, Prince William and Harry divided about over $7.8 million (£6 million in Pounds Sterling) — Harry taking most of it because he wasn’t going to be king in the future.

Upon both brothers reaching the age of 40, William and Harry are set to inherit a cool ~$10.4 million (£8 million in Pounds Sterling). Forbes also reported that the brothers were also left about $10 million by their mother Lady Diana, and have been receiving about $450,000 (after taxes) since turning 25.