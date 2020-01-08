What a way to kick off 2020! On Wednesday, January 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially announced that they would be stepping down from their royal duties that support the Crown (not the show) and all the British Commonwealths. This public and very shocking announcement was made via the couple’s @sussexroyal social media handle with a picture of the two of them on the day they announced their engagement. Now reports are alledging that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (along with little Archie Harrison) did not consult other senior members of the British Royal Family, let alone Queen Elizabeth II herself. The BBC reported that the Royal family was not consulted prior to the announcement.

©GettyImages The couple’s engagement was shared by Clarence House November 2017

Royal correspondent for BBC News, Jonny Dymond, shared via his personal social media that “BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed.” Upon the news breaking, another royal editor and correspondent, Omid Scobie, shared the official response from Buckingham Palace, which reads, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”