The couple took a break from royal duties back in November following months of intense media scrutiny and backlash. During their time off, Meghan and Harry, along with their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison, celebrated the holiday season in Canada. Last month, a spokesperson for the Sussexes stated that their decision to base themselves in Canada “reflected the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.” The spokesperson added, “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.”

©Chris Allerton ©️ SussexRoyal The family of three plan to divide their time between the UK and North America

For their first public appearance in nearly two months, the couple visited Canada House on January 7 in London. The pair wanted to thank High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality they received during their recent stay in Canada. “I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time that we were able to have there and with our son too,” Meghan told staff members. “And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people, but also to walk around and to see just the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by to see how stunning it is, so it’s meant a lot to us and it’s just important for us to start the year here [Canada House] and say thank you.”

Harry and Meghan’s shocking announcement to step back from their royal roles comes months after the Suits alum revealed that she was not okay and struggling with life in the spotlight. “I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” she said in the Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary. “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.” At the time, Meghan admitted that she takes “each day as it comes.” She said, “I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’”