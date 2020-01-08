Former King Juan Carlos I’s older sister Infanta Pilar has died. The Spanish royal, who was 83, passed away in Madrid on Wednesday following a battle with colon cancer. The late Princess was surrounded by her family in her final days. Prior to her death on Wednesday, Queen Letizia’s in-laws, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, visited the hospital to say goodbye to the ailing Princess.

©GettyImages King Felipe's aunt Infanta Pilar passed away on January 8

Members of the Spanish royal family were out in full force to show their support. Infanta Margarita, 80, was pictured arriving to the hospital to bid farewell to her sister Pilar, in addition to her husband Carlos Zurita and their daughter María Zurita. Pilar’s son Fernando Gómez-Acebo has reportedly been with his mother day and night, according to HOLA! Spain. Andrea Pascual, who is married to Pilar’s son Luis Beltrán, was also seen arriving. On Wednesday morning, the Princess’ other son Bruno said that his “poor” mother was doing “very bad.”

©GettyImages King Juan Carlos visited his sister at the hospital prior to her death

Infanta Pilar was admitted to Madrid’s Ruber International Hospital on January 5, her brother King Juan Carlos’ 82nd birthday. King Felipe’s aunt began treatment for her cancer last year. Back in November, Pilar reportedly said (via CLM24), "There are days when I feel well and others worse, this is what happens with this disease.”

©GettyImages Queen Sofia was pictured arriving to the hospital to say goodbye to her sister-in-law

The late Spanish royal was born in 1936 in Cannes, France. In 1967, the Princess married Luis Gómez-Acebo and renounced her right of succession upon her marriage. The couple went on to welcome five children together—Simoneta, Fernando, Juan, Bruno and Luis. Sadly Pilar’s husband died in 1991 after battling lymphatic cancer.