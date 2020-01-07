The Queen of American TV is teaming up with one of the Princes of the United Kingdom to bring something truly special to screens everywhere. Oprah Winfrey shared that shared that she is excited to be working with Prince Harry to bring a documentary that she is working on about mental health to fruition.

The former TV host turned media mogul shared that she was having a discussion with the Duke of Sussex and when she brought up the documentary he offered his help. Check out the video (with sound on) to hear all the deets about the new documentary and more on Oprah and Harry’s conversation!