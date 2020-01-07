They’re back! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their grand return to the spotlight on Tuesday, January 7. After taking weeks of extended family time off from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK and carrying out their first engagement of the New Year. The royal couple was all smiles as they arrived to Canada House in London. The mom of one stepped out in a brown monochrome outfit that consisted of a camel coat, turtleneck, midi skirt and matching pumps, while letting her hair down in loose waves for the occasion. Harry, on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy suit.

©WireImage Meghan Markle returned to royal duties on January 7

Upon their arrival, the pair was greeted by Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK. It was announced on Monday that the royal couple would visit Canada House to thank the high commissioner and staff for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in the country. Meghan and Harry were also on hand to view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati.

The engagement marked the Duchess’ first public appearance in nearly two months. Meghan was last publicly seen at the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at the Cenotaph back in November. Meanwhile, Harry stepped out seven days later for the inaugural OnSide Awards.

©GettyImages The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their first engagement of 2020 visiting Canada House in London

The Duke and Duchess celebrated the recent holiday season in Canada with their young son Archie Harrison. A spokesperson for the royal couple noted last month that the royals’ decision to base themselves in Canada reflected the “importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.” “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the palace spokesperson added. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”