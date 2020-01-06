It’s back to work for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! After enjoying extended time off from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK, where they will carry out their first engagement of the New Year. The couple is set to visit Canada House on Tuesday, January 7. The royal pair will meet with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, along with staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in the country.

©GettyImages Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to royal duties on January 7

After the meeting, the pair will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. It was previously reported that the royals would not return to the UK until the New Year. Meghan and Harry, as well as their son Archie Harrison, celebrated the holidays in Canada.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said last month. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.” The palace spokesperson added, “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal Meghan and Harry celebrated the holidays in Canada with son Archie

Meghan was last publicly seen at the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at the Cenotaph back in November. Harry stepped out seven days later for the inaugural OnSide Awards. Though they bowed out of the spotlight following months of intense media scrutiny in 2019, the Duke and Duchess continued to make headlines during their time away, sharing a photo of their baby boy with doting dad Prince Harry in Canada. Prince William’s younger brother also got festive during the holidays, dressing up as Santa in a video message recorded for a Christmas party.