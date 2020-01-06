For years, royal fans have pointed out the similarities between Prince George and his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton. From his eyes and hair, to his button nose, the six-year-old future King has certainly inherited facial features from his mother’s side of the family. However, the latest photo of the Prince appears to show that the Spencer genes run strong too. In the official portrait Buckingham Palace released last week to mark the start of a new decade, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest child looks like the spitting image of his grandmother Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer.

©WireImage Prince George bears a striking resemblance to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer

“Prince George is the double of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer,” one social media user tweeted, while another wrote: “He looks very Spencer for the first time in this:) It’s always lovely to see family peeking through.”

Aside from his head shape, one royal watcher noted that George’s hair bears a resemblance to his great-uncle. Charles is the younger brother of the late Princess of Wales. After George’s birth in 2013, the Earl said, "We're all so pleased. It's wonderful news." Princess Charlotte has often been compared to Charles’ daughter Lady Kitty Spencer.

©Ranald Mackechnie The future King looks like the spitting image of his great-uncle in the newly released generational portrait

William and Kate’s eldest son has been stepping into the spotlight as of late. Last month, George joined his father, paternal grandfather Prince Charles and “Gan Gan” Queen Elizabeth at a pudding making session as part of the launch of the Royal British Legion’s “Together at Christmas” initiative. The young Prince also made his Sandringham debut on Christmas Day walking alongside his parents and little sister Princess Charlotte. On Friday, the palace shared a generational photo starring the Queen and her heirs, which was aptly taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.