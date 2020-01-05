While royal events are commonly associated with ornamental fascinators, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for less extravagant fare to ring in 2020. Kate Middleton treated royal onlookers to a surprise public appearance on the morning of Sunday, February 5 as she stepped out for service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Marking her first public appearance of the new decade, the 37-year-old mom-of-three went down a more playful style road and we loved every inch.

©GettyImages Kate Middleton donned a fedora and a smile as she chatted with royal fans alongside Lady Laura Meade

Kate beamed inside and out on the family engagement. Her bold purple coat was zested with orange flecks, keeping her warm in an all around merry look. The colorful vibe showed in her interactions with others as she stopped to speak with royal fans lining the street.

Of course, it was the royal’s aforementioned hat that truly caught our eye. Though not the first time she’s worn one, this fedora specifically seems to be inspired by fellow royal the Countess of Wessex. Just last week, Sophie attended church with the Queen wearing a Hicks and Brown 'Suffolk Fedora' with the same pheasant feather detailing.

Kate’s love Prince William looked smart by her side in a suit and tie. The pair were joined by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as Queen Elizabeth. It’s thought that their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, stayed home at Anmer Hall, the family's country house where they reside over the holidays. The festivities aren’t over for Britain’s first family, as Kate’s 38th birthday is Thursday, January 9. Apparently this past weekend was filled with early celebrations!