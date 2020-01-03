Princess Estelle’s recent holiday vacation in the Alps took a scary turn. The seven-year-old heir to the Swedish throne was involved in a skiing accident. A spokesperson for the Swedish Royal Court tells HOLA! USA: “Princess Estelle has suffered a fracture of the limb in connection with skiing.” As a result of her injury, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s daughter is “plastered.” The spokesperson notes that despite the cast, the young Princess is “otherwise well.” Back in 2016, Daniel praised his daughter’s skills on the slopes, admitting that the then-nearly four-year-old Princess was a better skier than him. He said, “[Estelle is] much better than me. She's been out on the slopes every season during the past couple of years." "She's a competitive little person," Daniel added at the time. “I think she's inherited that from Mom and Dad."

©H.K.H. Kronprinsessan Princess Estelle fractured a limb during a recent ski trip

Because of her daughter’s injury, Crown Princess Victoria did not travel to Oslo for the funeral of her close friend Princess Märtha Louise’s ex-husband, Ari Behn. It was previously reported that Victoria would attend the service on January 3. Instead, the Crown Princess’ husband Prince Daniel joined the Norwegian royal family and mourners at the Oslo Cathedral.

Princess Estelle’s father was seen arriving with Princess Laurentien of The Netherlands. Following the passing of Ari, Victoria and Daniel released a statement saying, “It is with great sadness that we received the message of Ari Behn’s death. We will remember Ari as the warm, cordial and spiritual man he was. It was a privilege to get to know Ari. Our thoughts go to his daughters and family.”

©GettyImages Prince Daniel attended Ari Behn's funeral on January 3

Ari’s oldest daughter Maud delivered an emotional eulogy at her father’s service on Friday as mom Princess Märtha Louise stood by her side fighting back tears. In her remarks, Maud revealed that her late father would say she was a “sparkling diamond” and encouraged others struggling with mental illness to seek help. “Everyone deserves love and joy. It is never a weakness to ask for help but strength,” she said, according to the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten. “We wish we could give you a very last hug. We love you, Dad - you're a sparkling diamond, you too.”