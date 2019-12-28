The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Senior Program Coordinator and friend Clara Loughran has received special recognition. The New-Zealand native is among royal household staff to become a member of the Victorian Order, as part of Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honors. This is hardly the first time the hard worker has been praised for her top service. Royal fans may recognize Clara most from her moment in the spotlight at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding, which she ensure ran smoothly.

©@sussexroyal Clara famously handed Meghan her bouquet at her royal wedding

Clara is said to be one of the royal pair’s closest confidantes, having become a friend since starting the high profile gig. She began working for Meghan and Harry when the Sussex and Cambridge households split last year. Since then, she has been an integral part of all major Sussex engagements, including their recent royal tour of New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.

The 32-year-old coordinator has a glowing resume which includes previously working for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Her recognition is part of a royal family tradition bent on rewarding their staff under the Royal Victorian Order honor.

Clara has likely been enjoying a lighter schedule over the holidays, as the Sussexes are on a break from engagements. In fact, they haven’t even been in town! An official statement from the palace revealed that the couple spent private time with their family in Canada for Christmas. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the spokesperson wrote.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”