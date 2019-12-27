In case you missed it, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their adorable Christmas card this year featuring the newest member of the family baby Archie Harrison. The photograph was immediately met with some criticism from the press, who claimed the picture was photoshopped. Meghan’s friend and the photographer of said Christmas card Janina Gavankar came to the royal couple’s defense in a new post.

©@janina Janina Gavankar took Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas photo this year

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family,” the actress wrote beside the original photograph. In the image, the royal couple are both out of focus as they sit behind their baby boy who appears front and center. “Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG).”

She then went on to call out one specific publication that claimed the Duchess of Sussex “appears weirdly in focus in Archie snap while Prince Harry is blurry.” She continued: “And to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”