The Norwegian royals are going through a difficult time. The holiday season became somber after the royal family learned the heartbreaking news that Princess Martha Louise’s ex-husband, Ari Behn, 47, took his own life on Christmas Day. Ari, who was the father of Martha’s three children, Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11, died by suicide. His manager, Geir Hakonsund, has confirmed in a statement on behalf of his family. "It is with sadness in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, announce today that he has taken his life,” he said.

©GettyImages Princess Martha Louise and Ari were married from 2002 until 2017

He continued: "We ask for respect for our privacy in the coming time." In a statement, Norway’s King Harald said: "It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn's passing. Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him.”

“We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their dear father, and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who now have lost their dear son and brother. We ask that Ari's immediate family get some rest during this difficult time," he added.

©GettyImages Ari was 47 when he died

Ari famously wrote several novels and plays, and in 2018 he published his last novel titled Inferno, in which he detailed his struggles with mental health issues. In 2017, the former royal accused actor Kevin Spacey of allegedly groping him under the table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert.