It is a well-known fact that Kate Middleton is a passionate photographer. The Duchess of Cambridge, who studied History of Art at University, has described herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” an interest that started way before she joined the royal family. We have seen Kate taking her camera with her at royal tours to capture unforgettable moments of her travels, but most importantly, Prince William’s talented wife has shared with the royal watchers beautiful glimpses of her family life. And this is exactly what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did to wish their fans a Merry Christmas. Via their social media, they released a beautiful new picture of William with their three kids that captures the sweetest moment.

©@benjamin_wareing All dressed in blue shades, Kate, William and their three children look adorable in this picture used for their Christmas cards

The black and white image, taken by the beginning of the year in Norfolk, shows a loving Prince William kissing Prince Louis on the cheek while Princess Charlotte and Prince George look adoringly at their mom behind the camera. Some days ago, the Cambridges used another family snap, this time featuring Kate, for their Christmas cards. The picture, taken during the summer, showed the royal family around a vintage motorcycle and sidecar, all dressed in blue shades and looking picture-perfect.