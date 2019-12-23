Season’s greetings from Monaco’s adorable twins! On Christmas Eve Eve (December 23), Princess Charlene and Prince Albert unveiled their annual holiday card starring their five-year-old son and daughter, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The young royals look festive in the snapshot that was taken by photographer Eric Mathon. Gabriella is pictured wearing a ruffled red dress and a matching headband next to brother Jacques, who wore a striped sweater, button-down shirt and blue jeans for the photo session. The red cuffs of the Hereditary Prince’s sweater complemented his sister’s holiday frock. Gabriella adorably rested her face on one of her hands as she sat beside her brother in a room that was lavishly decorated with numerous presents and a Christmas tree, which was decked with gold and red ornaments.

In addition to the new holiday photo, the palace also showed the royal family’s 2018 Christmas card that featured the twins with their doting parents. Alongside the video, the palace wrote: “TSH Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene as well as their children the Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.”

The Monaco twins have certainly grown up since last year’s holiday greeting. Jacques and Gabriella celebrated their fifth birthday on December 10. The royal siblings were treated to a Smurfs-themed party at the Prince’s Palace with their classmates. The brother-sister duo enjoyed plenty of balloons, face paint, and “creative activities” at their celebration.