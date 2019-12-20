Prince Harry took a break from his time off from royal duties to record a special holiday message dressed up as Santa. The video shared on December 20 was filmed for a Christmas party given by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that provides support to children across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. “Ho, ho ho. Hi guys,” Meghan Markle’s husband told the over 100 party attendees. “Please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family. Part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it.”

HRH The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry... I mean... Santa Claus sent a lovely Christmas video for @CorporalScotty ❄️🎄



Given his own experience with the loss of his mother Princess Diana, Harry can relate to the children. He said, “Losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re going to have a fantastic Christmas as well.”