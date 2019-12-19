The Force is strong with Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole. As it turns, Prince George’s grandmother is a Star Wars fan. Ahead of the release of The Rise of Skywalker—hitting theaters December 20—Carole’s company Party Pieces shared a video of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, 64, engaged in an epic lightsaber battle. Carole was filmed wielding a blue inflatable lightsaber à la Rey (played by Daisy Ridley in the Star Wars films) next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

“We’re so excited about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing today! Carole and Steven even battled it out with two of our inflatable space sabers during the Party Pieces Christmas lunch this week! . #starwars #maytheforcebewithyou #partypieces #lightsaber #partysupplies #riseofskywalker #jedi #jedimaster,” the post’s caption read. Fans couldn’t get enough of the video. “Carole of the Light Side👏👏👏,” one fan commented, while another praised Carole’s “sweet and playful side.”

©WireImage Prince George's maternal grandmother showed off her playful side in the lightsaber video

It’s unclear if the video was shot at the Middleton home in Bucklebury. Carole, who founded her party supply company Party Pieces in 1987, revealed last year in her first interview that she decorates her home during the holidays with as many trees as possible, including some in her grandchildren's rooms, "so that they can decorate it themselves."