Happy holidays from the Cambridges! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family Christmas card has leaked online. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—look picture perfect in the holiday greeting that has been circulating on social media. The family of five posed for the snapshot on a vintage motorcycle that featured a sidecar.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

William sat on the motorcycle with adorable one-year-old son Louis on his lap, while Charlotte posed in the sidecar with big brother Prince George, who hammed it up for the camera barefoot and resting his elbow on his dad’s shoulder. Kate happily stood beside her husband holding on to one of the motorcycle’s handlebars.

The ever-stylish Duchess looked fresh in a Boden blue daisy midi wrap dress. Like her mother, Charlotte also wore a frock for the photo session. Meanwhile, the Cambridge men dressed down with William wearing a button-down shirt and jeans. Brothers Prince George, six, and Prince Louis coordinated in navy tops with the future King sporting his signature shorts and his baby brother in overalls. The inside of the royal holiday card reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”