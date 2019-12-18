Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is making sweet music with her rocker boyfriend. On Monday, December 16, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter released a new duet with her longtime beau Ian Mellencamp titled Thankful. In the holiday song, Jazmin and Ian profess their gratitude for each other’s love. “I’m thankful, so thankful for your love/ I’m thankful, so thankful for your love,” the couple croons in unison. “There’s nothing else I need.” The artwork for the duet features a black and white photo of Jazmin and Ian cuddling close together wearing turtlenecks. Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter is pictured wearing a checkered blazer, while her boyfriend sports a wide brim hat.

©GettyImages Prince Albert’s daughter and her boyfriend teamed up for a holiday duet

Alongside the image, the 27-year-old singer wrote, “Who is Thankful this holiday season? @ianmellencamp and I have released our first ever HOLIDAY song today! Available on all music platforms! Check it out🌲🌟😘! Tag someone you are #THANKFUL for!” Ian, who is the nephew of John Mellencamp, also shared the art writing: “SURPRISE! New Song Drop TODAY from @jazmingrimaldi and yours truly.”

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s older sister released her first single Fearless this year. “The song was inspired and is dedicated to the people of FIJI specifically Naidi village where the last project was completed a year ago,” she said of the song on social media. “The acoustic version of #Fearless is dedicated and inspired by the people of Fiji and those affected by natural disasters due to #climatechange.”