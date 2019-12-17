Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg aren’t the only royals expanding their families in the New Year. It’s been revealed that King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan are expecting their second child together. The King reportedly announced the news during his National Day speech on Tuesday, December 17, at Changlimithang Stadium. One fan account noted that the royal couple’s impending bundle of joy is due in the spring of 2020.

©GettyImages The King and Queen of Bhutan are reportedly expecting their second child

The new royal baby will join big brother Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. Dubbed the “William and Kate of the Himalayas,” the Bhutanese monarchs, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their first child in 2016. After their son’s birth, the couple released a statement saying their "happiness knows no bounds."

"Our happiness knows no bounds, as we announce the Royal Birth of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey on 5th February 2016," the statement posted on the King’s social media page read. “Our Prince, the first Royal Child of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema, was delivered safely at the Lingkana Palace, Thimphu. His Majesty was at Her Majesty's side during the time of the delivery. Following the Royal Birth, His Royal Highness was first presented to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.”

©Queen Jetsun Pema The King and Queen of Bhutan are reportedly expecting their second child

It was also revealed that "all sacred Bhutanese traditions were observed for the auspicious occasion, with His Holiness the Je Khenpo presiding over the religious ceremonies.” The statement continued, “Their Majesties and members of the Royal family are filled with profound joy on the birth of His Royal Highness.”

Congrats to the growing family!