Royal fans can look forward to possibly getting an extra gift on Christmas Day! Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly make their first royal Christmas walk appearance this year. The royal family famously walks from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church for service every December 25. It’s believed that George, six, and Charlotte, four, will join their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the first time this upcoming holiday. A royal source told The Sun: “It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day.”

©Getty Images George and Charlotte will reportedly join their parents and royal relatives on their walk to Christmas church service

The insider added, “It’s the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now.”

The outlet reports that one-year-old Prince Louis will stay at home with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, since he is still too young. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are roughly the same ages dad William and uncle Prince Harry were when they made their respective debuts. Prince William made his first royal Christmas appearance in 1987 at age five attending service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. At the time, the future King looked at ease waving for the cameras. Harry joined a year later when he was four years old.

©GettyImages Prince William made his royal Christmas debut in 1987

Although this year would mark George and Charlotte’s first royal Christmas appearance, they have previously been seen on Christmas Day. In 2016, a then-three-year-old George and one-year-old Charlotte attended church with their parents and the Middletons in Bucklebury. In years past, the Cambridge children have always remained at home whenever William and Kate attended services in Sandringham.

While the holidays are shaping up to be an exciting one for the Cambridges, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be absent from royal family events this holiday season. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying extended family time as they take a break from royal duties. It’s been reported that Archie Harrison’s parents will miss the Queen’s annual Christmas parties aside from Christmas at Sandringham. According to the Daily Mail, the Sussexes have no plans of returning to the UK until the New Year.