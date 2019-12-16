Like most college students, Kate Middleton had a job while attending the University of St Andrews. The Duchess of Cambridge made the surprising revelation during her and Prince William’s A Berry Royal Christmas TV special with the British Queen of Cakes, Mary Berry. While making non-alcoholic cocktails at a dry bar in Liverpool, Mary asked the royal mom of three to take the drinks to guests. "Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing,” Kate admitted. Mary then asked, "Were you good?" to which the Duchess replied, "No, I was terrible!"

©Matt Porteous The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with Mary Berry for their A Berry Royal Christmas special

Prince George’s parents first met as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001. Kate revealed to Mary that her Prince used to try to impress her through his cooking. “In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals,” she told Mary. “I think that's when he was trying to impress me, Mary! Things like Bolognese sauce, and things like that.”

Although Kate does most of the cooking at home now, the Duchess noted that her husband occasionally cooks. “He sometimes does actually - he's very good at breakfast,” she shared. William was certainly modest about his skills. He admitted on the TV special, “I can do tea, Mary, but not cooking. Catherine is definitely the one who cooks, not me.”

©The Middleton Family/WireImage Kate Middleton had a secret job during her college days at St Andrews

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s holiday special airs December 16 on BBC One. The royal couple’s party was held to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organizations—including The Passage, Nursing Now, Centrepoint, Evelina London Children's Hospital, and Action on Addiction to name a few—who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period.