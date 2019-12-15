Kate Middleton revealed one of Prince Louis’ very first words and it’s not at all what you’d expect. During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s BBC Christmas television special with Mary Berry, which airs on December 16, the 37-year-old chatted about the surprising tidbit. When her son came up in conversation, she flattered the iconic foodie by saying that he actually said Mary as one of his first words! Of course, there’s an incredibly cute reason why.

©Matt Porteous/ Kensington Palace Prince William, Mary Berry and Kate Middleton filmed a Christmas special for BBC One

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” Kate said. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."

A Berry Royal Christmas is shaping up to be the gift that keeps on giving. The Great British Bake Off star joined Prince William and Kate on four special engagements while shooting the special. She has since spoken candidly about her “remarkable” first impression of the delightful duo.

"They don't just arrive and shake a few hands, make a few smiles and a speech, they want to get involved, and they want to see what they can do,” Mary said. “And it isn't just one visit, they come back again and ask for the results and they remember who they spoke to last time. I think that’s remarkable."

The holiday show is set to include various special guests like author Nadiya Hussain and feature four locations. While the main event is the Christmas party, where Mary will prepare some of her festive recipes with the help of William and Kate, there will be three other important engagements, highlighting charities.