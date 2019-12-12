Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated their recent birthday with a Smurfs-themed party at the palace. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins turned five years old on December 10. To commemorate the occasion, the Monaco twins invited their classmates to a gathering at the Prince’s Palace on Wednesday (December 11) afternoon. The palace’s Salon des Glaces was decorated by Régie du Palais Princier staff with Smurfs décor, including what the palace described as an “enchanted village” that featured Smurfs characters: Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Gargamel and his cat Azrael.

The birthday Prince and Princess, as well as their friends, enjoyed decorating cookies, face paint, plenty of balloons and “creative activities” before the twins blew out the candles of their respective cakes. Naturally doting mom Princess Charlene and dad Prince Albert were on hand for the festivities. Gabriella looked adorable wearing a blue dress and cream turtleneck paired with white tights and Mary Jane flats, while her brother donned a blue button-down shirt and jeans. Jacques had his face painted with Pikachu. Meanwhile, Gabriella opted for a unicorn. The palace shared a number of snapshots from the celebration taken by Eric Mathon, which were compiled into one video.