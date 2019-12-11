Meghan Markle isn't the only royal who can act! King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have a budding star on their hands. The royal couple’s oldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia performed in a musical she wrote with her good friend Brent on Tuesday, December 10 at the Royal Theatre in The Hague. According to Dutch reporter Sam Hoevenaar, who attended the performance, the heir to the Dutch throne acted and sung in the show titled The Christmas Convent.

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands performed in a musical she wrote

Sam revealed that the royal teen’s musical was about love and “is very funny.” She added, “Princess Amalia sings clear and high. She acted in a relaxed and self-assured manner, and also participated with full dedication when standing at a scene in the background.”

The Crown Princess had her family’s support at the show. Sam reported that Amalia’s parents, as well as her paternal grandmother, former Queen Beatrix, and Maxima’s mother, in addition to sister Princess Ariane, uncle Prince Constantijn, aunt Princess Laurentien, aunt Princess Mabel and cousins Countess Eloise and Count Claus-Casimir watched from the audience, while sister Princess Alexia had a special role dancing in the musical. After the show, Queen Maxima came on stage and presented her firstborn with flowers.

Proud mom Queen Maxima gave her daughter flowers after the show

Amalia recently celebrated a milestone birthday. The future Queen of The Netherlands turned 16 on December 7. Ahead of her sweet 16, Queen Maxima told the Dutch talk show RTL Boulevard that there wouldn’t be a “big celebration.” Instead the mom of three said that Amalia would be focusing on her studies and other events.

During the interview, the Queen went on to praise her eldest daughter. “She is growing up fast and beautifully. She is an amazing daughter, an amazing friend, I am so very proud of her,” Maxima said. “We will be singing for her and let’s bring on the next two years, which will probably be the last two years of her living at home,” adding, “So I have to enjoy the moment.”