Princess Sofia had her tattoo on full display at the Nobel Prize Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening. Prince Carl Philip’s wife stunned wearing a design by Emelie Janrell. The off-the-shoulder gown left the mom of two’s sunburst tattoo between her shoulder blades clearly visible. Sofia famously showed off the sunburst at her royal wedding in 2015. Aside from the ink on her back, the 35-year-old Princess also has a butterfly tattoo on her rib cage and a smaller tattoo on her ankle.

©GettyImages The Swedish royal’s tattoo was on display at the awards ceremony on Dec. 10

Princes Gabriel and Alexander’s mom complemented her cornflower blue dress with her wedding day tiara, which was modified for the occasion with blue stones. The tiara was a wedding gift from her in-laws, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

©GettyImages Princess Sofia stunned in a blue off-the-shoulder gown

Sofia wasn’t the only dazzling royal at the December 10 ceremony in Stockholm. Princess Madeleine and Crown Princess Victoria also stepped out for the event. Madeleine wowed in a strapless pink ball gown by Venezuelan designer Angel Sanchez. The Florida-based royal teamed her dress with the Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara and a pair of statement diamond drop earrings. Meanwhile, future Queen Victoria donned a black and white design by Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye, which she accessorized with the Baden Fringe tiara.