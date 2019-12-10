Happy birthday, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins turned five on December 10. To celebrate their birthday, the brother-sister duo recorded a sweet video message for their grandmother, presumably for Charlene's mother, Lynette Humberstone Wittstock, which the 41-year-old Princess shared on her personal social media account. The young Prince and Princess look festive in the clip sporting party cone hats with party horns on hand.

“Grandma, it’s my birthday,” Jacques and Gabriella adorably say in unison. Princess Charlene then tells her twins to say: “I miss you, I love you.” “I miss you, I love you!” Gabriella excitedly says, while Jacques plays with his horn. Alongside the video, Charlene simply wrote, “Birthday Message for Grandma.”

The Monaco twins were born in 2014 at Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Gabriella was born two minutes before her brother. Even though his sister arrived before him, Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne because male children are given precedence in the line of succession.

©GettyImages Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated their fifth birthday on December 10

Last year, Albert opened up about his son one day ascending the throne. “I will try to give [Jacques] good advice. What is important — and I am convinced that I should have done so much more diligently when I was young — is that he gets to know our institutions fairly early and how the government and the different administrations work,” Albert said. “That he also gets to know the people in place, even if they will probably have been replaced by others when he is of age. It is essential that he gets to know Monaco from the inside."