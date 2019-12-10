It’s game time! This holiday season put your eyes to the test as you join Queen Elizabeth in finding her famous furry friend. Thanks to online pet supplies retailer Yappy, you can tease your brain with a series of search and find puzzles. The theme, the Queen’s corgi. Yappy created four different puzzles. In each, the adorable four-legged companion is hiding amongst the Christmas masses.

There are a lot of familiar faces throughout the puzzle helping the corgi stay out of sight. Don’t be distracted by the Christmas shoppers, Santa Claus and the adorable gingerbread man cookies.

©Yappy Help Queen Elizabeth find her beloved corgi with this festive puzzle by Yappy

For those who are having a little bit of trouble, here’s a hint, look closely at the cookies, the fruit pudding and the reindeers. Oh, what fun it’s going to be! For the pooch in your life, Yappy will create a puzzle book dedicated to them. Just pick their breed, their name and the company will do the rest.

Loading the player...

The book is perfect for the Queen who has been a longtime lover of corgis. Since taking the throne in 1952, the 93-year-old monarch has owned at least one of her own. As a teen, the royal was gifted one for her birthday. The dog lover has been owner to over 30 corgis, all of which were direct descendants of her first dog.